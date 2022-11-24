FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Molecular Partners AG Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molecular Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

MOLN stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

