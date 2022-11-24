FY2022 Earnings Forecast for inTEST Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%.

inTEST Stock Up 3.9 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 175.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 135.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 770,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 98,980 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

