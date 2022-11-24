FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Beam Global Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.43). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $79,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

