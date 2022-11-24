Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Furukawa Electric Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.
