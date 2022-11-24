Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

