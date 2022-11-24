Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 36,363 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$10,181.64 ($6,742.81).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 35,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,800.00 ($6,490.07).

On Friday, October 28th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 93,023 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.18 ($13,861.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

