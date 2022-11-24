Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.90 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.38). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 32.65 ($0.39), with a volume of 793,399 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £100.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,632.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.90.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($14,922.30).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

