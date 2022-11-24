Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.69 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

