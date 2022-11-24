Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:FSM opened at $3.69 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
