Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FHTX. Wedbush decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FHTX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.14. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 238,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 538,660 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,298,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

