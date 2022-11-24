Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FHTX. Wedbush decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FHTX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.14. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
