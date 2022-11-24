Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 45,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $619.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

