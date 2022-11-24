Flow 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.21 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Flow has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $39.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00007030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

