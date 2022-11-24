Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

