First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $83.19 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

