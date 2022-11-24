First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 396,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.