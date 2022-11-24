Financial Survey: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Volcon and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 995.40%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Volcon.

This table compares Volcon and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 57.97 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 2.19 -$100.77 million $0.47 1.29

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73% Lightning eMotors 189.04% -225.94% -43.03%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Volcon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

