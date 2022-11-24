Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 6,163 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 572,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,175,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,817,000 after purchasing an additional 243,885 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

