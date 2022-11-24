Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

