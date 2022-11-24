Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $101,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

