Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,983 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 78,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,672,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 199,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBD stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

