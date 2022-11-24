Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,466 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

