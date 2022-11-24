Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

