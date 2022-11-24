Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.48. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

