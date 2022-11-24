Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 545 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.06% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HUSV opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.