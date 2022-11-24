Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,650 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

NYSE:PWR opened at $146.20 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $151.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

