Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.