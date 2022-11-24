Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $955.42

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 955.42 ($11.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($13.60). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($13.42), with a volume of 165,051 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 935 ($11.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($13.97).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3,524.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 958.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.05.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £42,050 ($49,722.12).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.