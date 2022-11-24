Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.