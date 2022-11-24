Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $140.33

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.33 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 148.30 ($1.75). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.70), with a volume of 900,934 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 110 ($1.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £873.52 million and a P/E ratio of 357.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.38.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

