Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FENC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

