fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L)
fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
