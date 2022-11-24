FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 70,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 12,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

FAR Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

FAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

Featured Stories

