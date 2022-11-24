Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.