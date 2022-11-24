Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

