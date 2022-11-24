Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Up 7.3 %

EVFM stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Evofem Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

