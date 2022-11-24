Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

