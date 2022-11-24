Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.01. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 246 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

