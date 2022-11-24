Euler (EUL) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00027514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $45.32 million and $1.81 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

