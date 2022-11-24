Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.77 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Euler has a total market cap of $44.77 million and $1.77 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00027232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

