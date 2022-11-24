Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Down 8.8%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. 4,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

