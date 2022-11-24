Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Shares Down 1.1%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.70 and last traded at 0.74. Approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 56,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.
Eskay Mining Stock Up 5.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.98.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
