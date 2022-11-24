Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $15.31. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 42,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €39.00 ($39.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

