Equities Analysts Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $11.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$200.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.29.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Announces Dividend

GSY opened at C$120.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$188.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.