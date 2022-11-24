Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.95 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.