EOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.49 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $976.72 million and approximately $144.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,024,920 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

