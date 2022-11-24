Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

