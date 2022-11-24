Emmerson (LON:EML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Emmerson Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EML opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday. Emmerson has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.78. The stock has a market cap of £50.72 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

