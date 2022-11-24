Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Electromed shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 55,380 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Electromed Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

