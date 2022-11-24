Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Acquires A$29,355.30 in Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye acquired 50,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$29,355.30 ($19,440.60).

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Further Reading

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

