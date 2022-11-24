Efforce One Day Trading Volume Reaches $368,930.72 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $368,930.72 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.04 or 0.08598558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00479868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.81 or 0.29441847 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

