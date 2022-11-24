Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.76 on Monday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

