Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.76 on Monday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.